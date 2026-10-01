Times-Picayune owner on ties to Meta, approach to AI; budget proposal could eliminate NOPD funding

For the last several months, Gulf States Newsroom reporter Drew Hawkins has been investigating non-disclosure agreements that Louisiana politicians have been signing regarding data centers — in particular, the massive data center underway in Richland Parish.

Recently, he learned of ties between Meta, the company that owns the data center, and the owner of the media group that runs the Times-Picayune/The Advocate. Drew recently sat down with the owner, John Georges, to discuss his relationship to Meta, sponsored content for the center and where he sees AI changing the nature of journalism. He joins us with the latest.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno recently released her proposed 2027 city budget. Reports suggest the New Orleans Police Department will take a 2% cut in 2027 in the force's civilian ranks.

How will that affect the officer on the street? And how does that affect efforts to hire more officers and professionals? Ronal Serpas, professor of Practice in the Criminology and Justice Department at Loyola University New Orleans, joins us with his take and what he’s learned from his 34-year career in law enforcement.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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