New Orleans remembers Dolly Parton with second line; first annual State of Neurodiversity; Baton Rouge Art market returns

Country music legend and world-renowned philanthropist Dolly Parton passed away just over a month ago. Among the hundreds of commemorations across the world, New Orleans honored her by doing what the city does best: a second-line jazz funeral.

Louisiana Considered intern Ryann Goldberg joined in on the fun, speaking with some of the thousands of participants.

The Capital Area Autism Network is releasing its latest analysis of activism, awareness and resource-building benefitting neurodivergence in Baton Rouge. The first-annual State of Neurodiversity in the capital area will discuss the report.

Drew Walker, executive director of the Capital Area Autism Network, joins us with more on the event.

Art markets are a cultural staple in south Louisiana, bringing together artisans, makers and community members. It returns to Baton Rouge in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market on the first Saturday of every month.

Baton Rouge Arts Market manager and owner of Jewel of Havana, Ana Andriacani, tells us more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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