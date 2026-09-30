September 30, 2026: Tyler Bridges, Vastine Stabler, Kevin Cope

The Advocate and The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges talks various political topics including the upcoming midterm election and the Jack Smith hearing. Managing Artistic Director at Swine Palace and LSU Theatre Vastine Stabler speaks on the late LSU Professor George Judy, and also spotlights the ongoing theatre production at the Swine Palace- "POTUS: Behind Every Great Dumb*** are Seven Great Women Trying to Keep Him Alive". For more information: https://www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre/events/2026-27_season.php Retired LSU Professor Kevin Cope speaks on higher education and political topics including what's happening with the Maine senate race.

Tyler Bridges.mp3 Listen • 24:25

Vastine Stabler.mp3 Listen • 8:35