September 11, 2026: Jay Dardenne, Dan Moldea

Lawyer and former Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana Jay Dardenne remembers the tragedy of 9/11 on its 25th anniversary, comments on LSU vs the SEC, and also talks the life and legacy of football star Billy Cannon by referencing his upcoming documentary, "Circles: The Life of Billy Cannon". Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea comments on the latest in the political world including Pres. Trump and the upcoming midterm elections.

Jay Dardenne 0911.mp3 Listen • 20:57