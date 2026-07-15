July 15, 2026: Sid Edwards, Michelle Genovese, Nate Custer, Albert Samuels

Mayor President for the city of Baton Rouge Sid Edwards talks a variety of city subjects including cleaning up blight and crime. Public affairs specialist for the US Small Business Administration Michelle Genovese is joined by media relations specialist for FEMA Nate Custer to expound upon their work involving disaster relief for parishes affected by tropical storm Arthur. Southern University professor of political science Albert Samuels discusses political topics including the trials amidst the aftermath of redistricting.

Sid Edwards.mp3 Listen • 20:59

Michelle Genovese and Nate Custer.mp3 Listen • 6:39