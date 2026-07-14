July 14, 2026: Patrick Sloan-Turner, Todd Horne, Bob Mann

The Advocate's Patrick Sloan-Turner speaks on the latest in local news including the indictment of Liz Murrill, and Tony Spell.

Vice President and Executive Editor of Tiger Rag Todd Horne joins Sloan-Turner to comment on the new LSU arena and Bayou Fountain Economic Development District. Former LSU Manship School professor Bob Mann talks various political topics including the death of Lindsey Graham and Louisiana State Sen. Larry Selders, and also the latest on Pres. Trump and Mitch McConnell.

Patrick Sloan Turner 0714.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Todd Horne & Patrick Sloan Turner 0714.mp3 Listen • 9:58