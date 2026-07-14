July 13, 2026: Chuck Klosterman, Lewis Unglesby, Frank "French Quarter Frank" Perez

Author Chuck Klosterman talks his life and career over the years and also his latest work, "Football". Veteran attorney Lewis Unglesby talks the start to his career and work over the years and also comments on the latest in the political world. Executive director of the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana and author Frank Perez talks speaks on his latest work, "Café Lafitte in Exile".

Chuck Klosterman 0713.mp3 Listen • 20:53

Lewis Unglesby 0713.mp3 Listen • 11:58