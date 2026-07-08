July 8, 2026: Mike Wolf, Mike Chittom, Jerry Del Rio, Denny McLain

Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf and Republican activist and member of the Republican Central Committee Michael Chittom debate their opposing political philosophies in regards to current political topics. Real estate professional Jerry Del Rio comments on the present conditions of the real estate market. Former professional baseball player Denny McLain talks his storied career and the current state of the league.

Mike Wolf and Mike Chittom.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Jerry Del Rio.mp3 Listen • 11:59