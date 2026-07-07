July 7, 2026: Mary Stein, Scott Wilfong, Dayne Sherman, Kaitlyn Joshua

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library including the recently approved millage continuation. Republican political consultant Scott Wilfong is joined by Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman and activist and co-founder of Abortion for America Kaitlyn Joshua to discuss various political topics including allegations against Graham Platner, recent Supreme Court decisions, and the latest with Pres. Trump.

Mary Stein 0707.mp3 Listen • 11:00