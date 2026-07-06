July 6, 2026: Franklin Foil, Michael Bonnette, Dr. Ericka Flood, Dr. Jolie Leblanc

Louisiana State Senator Franklin Foil speaks on the results of the recent legislative session and also ongoing local and statewide projects, including the USS Kidd. LSU's Communications Director and Associate Athletics Director Michael Bonnette comments on LSU and the general changes in college athletics. Family medicine Dr. Ericka Flood and GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship board member Joile LeBlanc talk the impact and importance of the local nonprofit organization. For more information, visit https://www.gaitway.org/.

Franklin Foil 0706.mp3 Listen • 20:48

Michael Bonnette 0706.mp3 Listen • 14:11