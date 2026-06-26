June 26, 2026: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Troy Hebert, Edmond Jordan
Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser talks the latest in tourism throughout the state and his opposition to the closed primary election. Former Louisiana lawmaker Troy Hebert is joined by state representative and chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Edmond Jordan to discuss various local political topics including the upcoming primary runoff and its candidates.
Billy Nungesser 0626.mp3
Troy Hebert & Edmond Jordan 0626.mp3