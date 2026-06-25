June 25, 2026: Jim Engster, Mark Ballard, Rudy Macklin

Talk LA host Jim Engster talks various politic topics including the recent Capitol Hill lunch. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on the latest in politics including Sen. Cassidy and Pres. Trump's recent exchange and the upcoming Senate election. Former LSU basketball, NBA player, and director of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Rudy Macklin remembers LSU's first black coach Ron Abernathy amid his recent death.

Jim Engster 0625.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Mark Ballard 0625.mp3 Listen • 26:40