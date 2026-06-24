June 24, 2026: Mary Stein, Gil LeBreton, Dayne Sherman

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein sheds light on the East Baton Rouge Parish library's dedicated millage, which is on the ballot this weekend- June 27th, 2026. Don't forget to vote! Sportswriter Gil LeBreton speaks on his storied career and his upcoming induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman talks his upcoming retirement from Southeastern and pertinent political topics.

Mary Stein 06242026.mp3 Listen • 12:47

Gil LeBreton.mp3 Listen • 14:46