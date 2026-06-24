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Talk Louisiana

June 24, 2026: Mary Stein, Gil LeBreton, Dayne Sherman

Published June 24, 2026 at 10:18 AM CDT

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein sheds light on the East Baton Rouge Parish library's dedicated millage, which is on the ballot this weekend- June 27th, 2026. Don't forget to vote! Sportswriter Gil LeBreton speaks on his storied career and his upcoming induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman talks his upcoming retirement from Southeastern and pertinent political topics.

Mary Stein 06242026.mp3
Gil LeBreton.mp3
Dayne Sherman.mp3

Talk Louisiana