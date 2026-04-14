Ronnie Harris, Louis Herthum, Charles Boutstany

Former Gretna Mayor Ronnie Harris talks the upcoming LSU Libraries 50th Book Bazaar. For more information, visit https://lib.lsu.edu/25/03/07/2025bookbazaar. Actor and film producer Louis Herthum speaks on his cancer diagnosis and its impact on his career.

Former congressman Charles Boustany comments on various political topics including the war in Iran and also the latest with Pres. Trump

Ronnie Harris 0414.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Louis Herthum 0414.mp3 Listen • 18:06