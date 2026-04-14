© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Monday 4/13 2pm: WRKF's FM/HD channels are operating normally following brief maintenance earlier today. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

Ronnie Harris, Louis Herthum, Charles Boutstany

Published April 14, 2026 at 10:03 AM CDT

Former Gretna Mayor Ronnie Harris talks the upcoming LSU Libraries 50th Book Bazaar. For more information, visit https://lib.lsu.edu/25/03/07/2025bookbazaar. Actor and film producer Louis Herthum speaks on his cancer diagnosis and its impact on his career.
Former congressman Charles Boustany comments on various political topics including the war in Iran and also the latest with Pres. Trump

Ronnie Harris 0414.mp3
Louis Herthum 0414.mp3
Charles Boustany 0414.mp3

Talk Louisiana