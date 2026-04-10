General Russel Honore, Kaitlyn Joshua, Jamie Davis

Retired lieutenant general and founder of the GreenARMY General Russel Honore is joined by activist and co-founder of Abortion for America Kaitlyn Joshua to discuss various political topics including the legislative session, the ongoing war in Iran and First Lady Melania Trump's latest press conference. US Senate Democratic candidate Jamie Davis gives insight into his campaign and candidacy.

General Russel Honore and Kaitlyn Joshua 0410.mp3 Listen • 32:57