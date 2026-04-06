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Talk Louisiana

Paul Groves Teresa Perrotta, Scott Wilfong, Dayne Sherman

Published April 6, 2026 at 10:06 AM CDT

Grammy-award winning operatic tenor and general director of Opera Louisiane Paul Groves is joined by operatic soprano Teresa Perrotta to talk the upcoming performance, "Madama Butterfly". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/madamabutterfly.
Republican political consultant Scott Wilfong is joined by Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman to discuss various local and national topics including the upcoming senate election and its candidates and also the latest with Pres. Trump.

Paul Groves and Teresa Perrotta.mp3
Scott Wilfong and Dayne Sherman 0406.mp3

Talk Louisiana