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Talk Louisiana

Hunter Lundy, Franklin Foil, Nicholas Smith

Published March 26, 2026 at 10:05 AM CDT

Attorney and politician Hunter Lundy comments on various topics including the staged wreck scheme in New Orleans, the Trump administration, and the upcoming Senate election. Louisiana State Senator Franklin Foil speaks on the war in Iran and also the ongoing Legislative Session. Grandson of author Ernest Gaines, Nicholas Smith gives insight into the bill proposal to honor Gaines on a portion of LA Highway 1.

Hunter Lundy 0326.mp3
Franklin Foil 0326.mp3
Nicholas Smith 0326.mp3

Talk Louisiana