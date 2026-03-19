Adonica Duggan, Foster Campbell, Neal Choppin

Chief Executive Officer for the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Adonica Duggan talks the organization and its impact in the community.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell talks various topics including the latest on the educational trust fund, the upcoming Senate election, and the war in Iran. Board president for DSAG Neal Choppin to speaks on the upcoming "Buddy Walk" event. For more information, visit, https://dsagbr.org/buddy-walk/.

Adonica Duggan 0319.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Foster Campbell 0319.mp3 Listen • 30:42