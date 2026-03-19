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Talk Louisiana

Adonica Duggan, Foster Campbell, Neal Choppin

Published March 19, 2026 at 10:12 AM CDT

Chief Executive Officer for the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Adonica Duggan talks the organization and its impact in the community.
Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell talks various topics including the latest on the educational trust fund, the upcoming Senate election, and the war in Iran. Board president for DSAG Neal Choppin to speaks on the upcoming "Buddy Walk" event. For more information, visit, https://dsagbr.org/buddy-walk/.

Adonica Duggan 0319.mp3
Foster Campbell 0319.mp3
Neal Choppin.mp3

Talk Louisiana