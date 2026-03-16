Mike Wolf, Darrell Glasper, Scott Sternberg, John Wirt

Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf is joined by former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper to discuss various political topics including the upcoming US senate race and the ongoing war in Iran. Attorney Scott Sternberg gives insight into Tiger Rag Magazine, LA Illuminator, and WAFB-TV's lawsuit against LSU. Music and film critic John Wirt comments on the Oscars.

Mike Wolf and Darrell Glasper 0316.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Scott Sternberg.mp3 Listen • 16:10