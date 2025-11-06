Jonathan Grimes, Zia Tammami, Mark Ballard

President/CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Jonathan Grimes is joined by veteran jazz and blues radio host Zia Tammami to talk the upcoming River City Jazz Masters performance by ARTEMIS. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/river-city-jazz-masters-artemis and use code ENGSTER50 for discount off your ticket purchase. They also speak on Johnny Rivers amid his upcoming 83rd birthday. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on local and national political topics including this election week and the Democratic party.

