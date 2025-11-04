Baton Rouge faces budget shortfall; documentary on African and Creole influences on state architecture; 15 years of Utility Art Box Project

East Baton Rouge is facing a major budget shortfall. Parish officials need to find an extra $21 million, and one way they hope to save money is by getting more public service retirees to switch to government-funded health care.

Report for America corps member Alex Cox has the story.

Last weekend, the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge hosted a screening of “Ancestral Artistry: The Influence of Africans and Creoles of Color on Louisiana Architecture.” The film explores centuries of craftsmanship, culture and resilience passed down through generations of diverse communities who contributed to the state’s architectural landscape The film’s co-directors Charles E. Richard and Conni Castille join us for more.

A community beautification project born in the years after Hurricane Katrina is celebrating a milestone. The Utility Box Art Project from the non-profit, Community Visions Unlimited, is turning 15. For over a decade the painted and decorated boxes have added a dash of color in New Orleans and surrounding cities.

Vice president of Community Visions Unlimited Jeannie Tidy joins us with more.

