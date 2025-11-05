© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Fred Dent, Andy Anderson, Hillar Moore, Shannon Abney

Published November 5, 2025 at 10:21 AM CST

Financial advisors Fred Dent and Andy Anderson speak on their differing philosophies on the markets and investments. District Attorney Hillar Moore sheds light on the upcoming Thrive EBR proposal. Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana Shannon Abney shares information about Volunteers of America and the importance of uplifting the most vulnerable members of our community.

Talk Louisiana