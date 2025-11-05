Fred Dent, Andy Anderson, Hillar Moore, Shannon Abney

Financial advisors Fred Dent and Andy Anderson speak on their differing philosophies on the markets and investments. District Attorney Hillar Moore sheds light on the upcoming Thrive EBR proposal. Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana Shannon Abney shares information about Volunteers of America and the importance of uplifting the most vulnerable members of our community.

Fred Dent Andy Anderson 11052025.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Hillar Moore.mp3 Listen • 20:07