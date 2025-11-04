Mary Stein, George Kennedy, Remembering Dick Cheney, Ashley Farmer

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks the Thrive proposal and also gives insight on upcoming events at the library. Political consultant George Kennedy comments on the world of political consulting and also various political topics. Writer, researcher, and cultural analyst Ashley Farmer talks her latest work, "Queen Mother".

Mary Stein 1104.mp3 Listen • 11:00

George Kennedy .mp3 Listen • 21:58

Remembering Dick Cheney.mp3 Listen • 4:20