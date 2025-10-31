Cynthia Lee Sheng, Thomas Patterson, King Alexander, Dale Brown, Rudy Macklin

Jefferson Parish President and co-chair of NACo's task force Cynthia Lee Sheng talks the committee and its work with FEMA. Political scientist and author Thomas Patterson speaks on his upcoming appearance at the Louisiana Book Festival for his book, "American Populist". Former LSU President King Alexander comments on the latest at LSU. Former LSU basketball coach Dale Brown is joined by former LSU basketball and NBA player Rudy Macklin on Brown's 90th birthday.

