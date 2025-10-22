© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Jan Moller, George Bell, Edmond Jordan

Published October 22, 2025 at 10:30 AM CDT

Executive director of Invest in Louisiana Jan Moller speaks on the government shut down and it's potential effects on the state of Louisiana. President and CEO of Capital Area United Way George Bell talks community organization and the United Way's upcoming event "Jambalaya Jam". For more information, visit here- https://www.cauw.org/jamjam Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29 Edmond Jordan discusses the Supreme Court's upcoming decision on congressional redistricting.

