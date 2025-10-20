Essie Chambers, Desiree Lemoine, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau, Alyssa Lundy

Author and film producer Essie Chambers speaks on receiving the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence for her debut novel, "Swift River". Campaign manager for Industry Makes Desiree Lemoine talks economic developments under the Landry administration. Vice president of Tiger Rag Magazine Todd Horne is joined by editor of Tiger Rag Magazine Glenn Guilbeau comment on LSU head football coach Brian Kelly and the season thus far. Owner of the women-only, alcohol-free club designed for women 25 and older, "The 5 to 9 Club", Alyssa Lundy talks the start and inspiration behind her business.

Essie Chambers.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Desiree Lemoine 1020.mp3 Listen • 16:14

Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau 1020.mp3 Listen • 10:25