Talk Louisiana

Karen Rowley, Mark Ballard, Darryl Hurst

Published October 16, 2025 at 10:05 AM CDT

Karen Rowley speaks on her involvement with the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery and their upcoming event, "Come Meet the Saints & Sinners of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery". For more information, visit https://www.saintjosephcemeterybr.org/. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various local and national political topics including redistricting and the ongoing government shutdown. District 5 Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst talks the revitalization of Plank Road.

