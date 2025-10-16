Karen Rowley, Mark Ballard, Darryl Hurst

Karen Rowley speaks on her involvement with the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery and their upcoming event, "Come Meet the Saints & Sinners of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery". For more information, visit https://www.saintjosephcemeterybr.org/. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various local and national political topics including redistricting and the ongoing government shutdown. District 5 Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst talks the revitalization of Plank Road.

Karen Rowley.mp3 Listen • 8:49

Mark Ballard 1016.mp3 Listen • 28:07