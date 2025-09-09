Jan Moller, Trey Ourso

© 2025
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:05 AM CDT

Head of Invest in Louisiana Jan Moller talks various local and national political topics including the latest on the economy as well as the upcoming Invest in Louisiana Policy Conference. For more information and tickets, visit https://investlouisiana.org/event/2025-invest-in-louisiana-policy-conference/. Senior political strategist and partner at Ourso Beychok Trey Ourso speaks on various political topics including thoughts on the political parties, the upcoming primary election, and the Epstein files.

