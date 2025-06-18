© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Dadrius Lanus, Troy Hebert, Chris Maxwell, Christina Melton

Published June 18, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT

Louisiana Democratic Party's executive director Dadrius Lanus and Former Louisiana lawmaker Troy Hebert discuss the US Senate race in Louisiana, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and various local political topics. Owner and operator of the Red Dragon Listening Room Chris Maxwell reminisces on his time with the Red Dragon and the memorable performances at the venue over the years. Executive Director of the Knock Knock Children's Museum Christina Melton talks exciting upcoming events at the museum. For more information visit: https://knockknockmuseum.org/

