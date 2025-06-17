Melissa Flournoy, Jeff Sadow, Laci Lemoine, Heather Clark

Cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana and Democrat Melissa Flournoy is joined by LSU Shreveport professor Jeff Sadow to discuss various local and national political topics. Educator Laci Lemoine talks the latest on education throughout the state including teacher pay and the impact of implementation of AI in classrooms. Author Heather Clark speaks on her latest work, "The Scrapbook". To listen to Jim Engster on Gov. Landry's podcast "Diner Days", click the last link below.

Melissa Flournoy and Jeff Sadow 0617.mp3 Listen • 23:20

Laci Lemoine.mp3 Listen • 9:35

Heather Clark .mp3 Listen • 8:32