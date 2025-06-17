© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Melissa Flournoy, Jeff Sadow, Laci Lemoine, Heather Clark

Published June 17, 2025 at 10:23 AM CDT

Cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana and Democrat Melissa Flournoy is joined by LSU Shreveport professor Jeff Sadow to discuss various local and national political topics. Educator Laci Lemoine talks the latest on education throughout the state including teacher pay and the impact of implementation of AI in classrooms. Author Heather Clark speaks on her latest work, "The Scrapbook". To listen to Jim Engster on Gov. Landry's podcast "Diner Days", click the last link below.

Melissa Flournoy and Jeff Sadow 0617.mp3
Laci Lemoine.mp3
Heather Clark .mp3
Jim Engster on Diner Days.mp3

