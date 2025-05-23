Sister Helen Prejean, Samantha Kennedy, Kevin Cope, Greg Larose

Catholic religious sister and a leading American advocate for the abolition of the death penalty Sister Helen Prejean talks capital punishment throughout the state as well at comments on the Pope Leo XIV. Executive Director of the Promise of Justice Initiative Samantha Kennedy joins Sister Helen to discuss the death penalty and international conflict. LSU Professor Kevin Cope comments on Bill Tate's leave from LSU to Rutgers. Author and editor in chief for Louisiana Illuminator Greg LaRose speaks on various local political issues.

Sis Helen Prejean.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Sis Helen Prejean and Samantha Kennedy.mp3 Listen • 9:57

Kevin Cope 0523.mp3 Listen • 14:24