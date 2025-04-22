© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Jeffery Marx, Jason Berry, LaVarne Burton, Alonzo Mourning

Published April 22, 2025 at 10:11 AM CDT

Author and journalist Jeffery Marx talks his latest work, "Season of Life". Investigative reporter, author and film director Jason Berry comments on the Catholic church amid the recent death of Pope Francis. President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Kidney Fund LaVarne Burton is joined by former NBA player Alonzo Mourning to bring awareness to kidney disease.

Jeffery Marx .mp3
Jason Berry.mp3
LaVarne Burton and Alonzo Mourning .mp3

Talk Louisiana