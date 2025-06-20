Trump says he's close to 'a Deal' with Harvard, as judge grants injunction

On social media Friday President Trump wrote the administration had been working closely with Harvard University to strike a deal, with an announcement likely next week.

"They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right," Trump posted to Truth Social. He went on to write an agreement with the university would be "HISTORIC, and very good for our Country."

Trump's post came on the same day a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction that would continue blocking the president's efforts to bar international students from attending Harvard University.

Judge Allison D. Burroughs had previously issued a temporary block halting the moves by Trump.

The Trump administration has taken a series of actions around Harvard's international students, including disqualifying Harvard students from receiving visas. On June 4, the president issued a proclamation saying the university has failed to account for "known illegal activity" by students there.



