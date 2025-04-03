© 2025
Ronnie Harris, Tony Brown, Martin Johnson, Mark Ballard

Published April 3, 2025 at 10:13 AM CDT

Former Gretna Mayor Ronnie Harris talks the upcoming LSU Libraries Book Bazaar. For more information, visit https://lib.lsu.edu/25/03/07/2025bookbazaar. Radio Two LLC owners Tony Brown and Martin Johnson discus their dispute with The Federal Communications Commission. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on various political topics including the latest with President Trump and tariffs.

