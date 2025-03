Owner of Louie's Café Jimmy Wetherford is joined by general manager of Louie's Fred Simonson remembers Louie's Café chef, Frenchie Cox and also reflects on the café throughout the years. Author and historian John Barry talks Covid and how we could avert another pandemic and also the levee board and its impact on levees in Louisiana.

