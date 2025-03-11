Sister Helen Prejean, John Lechner, Brian Connell

Catholic religious sister and a leading American advocate for the abolition of the death penalty Sister Helen Prejean speaks on her thoughts regarding the death penalty in Louisiana. Journalist and reporter John Lechner talks his latest work, "Death is Our Business". Vice President of Federal Affairs at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Brian Connell talks the preservation of health care tax credits.

