Piper Hutchinson, Gary Chambers, Melinda Deslatte

Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson comments on the latest with the Ten Commandments, higher education boards, and Title IX. Civil rights activist and politician Gary Chambers gives his thoughts on new East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sid Edwards. PAR Research director Melinda Deslatte talks various topics including Governor Jeff Landry's administration and also the upcoming March election.

