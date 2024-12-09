© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Desiree Lemoine, Kaitlyn Joshua, Rachel Kushner

Published December 9, 2024 at 10:07 AM CST

Campaign manager for Industry Makes Desiree Lemoine comments on the results of the mayoral election with Republican Sid Edwards as the winner, prospects for Industry Makes in the upcoming year, and also various effects on the environment including carbon capture and the upcoming Meta AI Center. Progressive activist Kaitlyn Joshua speaks on the idea of Republican control with the results of the presidential and mayoral race. Author Rachel Kushner talks her latest work, "Creation Lake".

