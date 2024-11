The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges speaks on the ongoing special tax session.

Former LSU Manship School professor Bob Mann comments on higher education throughout the state and also the results of the presidential election. Journalist and activist Lamar White remembers the President John F. Kennedy on the 61st anniversary of his assassination.

Tyler Bridges 1122.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Bob Mann 1122.mp3 Listen • 11:59