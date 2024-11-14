Mark Ballard, David Baldacci, Vastine Stabler, Joy Vandervort-Cobb, Kelly Swift

The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks the latest in local and national politics including the ongoing special tax session and Trump's Cabinet picks. Novelist and attorney David Baldacci reflects on his successful career and also talks his latest work, "To Die For". Managing Artistic Director at Swine Palace and LSU Theatre Vastine Stabler is joined by director Joy Vandervort-Cobb to speak on the theatres upcoming play, "People, Places, and Things". For more information, visit https://lsucmda-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/events/productions.people. Film Programming Manager at Manship Theatre Kelly Swift talks James Carville's documentary, "Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid". For tickets, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/carville-winning-is-everything-stupid.

