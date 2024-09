Author and historian Max Boot talks his latest work on 40th President Ronald Reagan, "Reagan: His Life and Legend". Retired police officer and author Ron Stallworth recounts his infiltration of the KKK and also speaks on his work, "The Gangs of Zion". Former MLB player Denny McLain comments on the ongoing baseball playoffs.

Max Boot.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Ron Stallworth.mp3 Listen • 11:58

Denny McLain 0930.mp3 Listen • 9:46