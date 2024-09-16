© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Amanda Jones, Danny Heitman, Nancy Rosenblum

Published September 16, 2024 at 10:06 AM CDT

Librarian Amanda Jones speaks on anti-censorship in libraries throughout the state and her latest work regarding this, "That Librarian". Columnist Danny Heitman reflects on his journalism career the impact and importance of libraries, and also the the upcoming library series, "The Bill of Obligations". For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/library-series%3A-the-bill-of-obligations-the-ten-habits-of-good-citizens/229006/. Political scientist Nancy Rosenblum talks her latest work, "Ungoverning".

