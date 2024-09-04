© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Fred Dent, Tara Wicker, Emily Wax-Thibodeaux

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:16 AM CDT

Financial advisor Fred Dent gives an assessment of the markets thus far. Former EBR Parish city council member and founder of The W Consulting Group and Community Builders, Inc. Tara Wicker gives her perspective on abortion rights and it's impact on the upcoming presidential election. The Washington Post's Emily Wax-Thibodeaux talks on men's perspective on reproductive rights by referencing her Washington Post article "A Louder Voice in Fighting Abortion Bans: Men in Red States".

Fred Dent.mp3
Tara Wicker.mp3
Emily Wax Thibodeaux.mp3

Talk Louisiana