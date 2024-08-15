Darrell Glasper, Mark Ballard, Faith Jenkins

Former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper comments on various local news topics including the latest with the metro council, Downtown Baton Rouge and the new LSU Arena. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on the latest in the political world with the upcoming presidential election and its candidates. Attorney and media personality Faith Jenkins talks her life and success throughout the years along with her latest endeavors.

