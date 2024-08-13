Ted James, Piper Hutchison, Phil Preis

Attorney and candidate for mayor Ted James talks his campaign and candidacy for the upcoming mayoral election. Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson speaks on higher education in Louisiana with a pay raise for LSU President William Tate and also Tate's comments on the Olympic Games. Attorney and former Louisiana politician Phil Preis gives insight into what's next following the verdict of the Stanford Trust Ponzi scheme.

Ted James 0813.mp3 Listen • 23:40

Piper Hutchinson 0813.mp3 Listen • 9:19

Phil Preis 0813.mp3 Listen • 7:51