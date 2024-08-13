© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Ted James, Piper Hutchison, Phil Preis

Published August 13, 2024 at 10:07 AM CDT

Attorney and candidate for mayor Ted James talks his campaign and candidacy for the upcoming mayoral election. Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson speaks on higher education in Louisiana with a pay raise for LSU President William Tate and also Tate's comments on the Olympic Games. Attorney and former Louisiana politician Phil Preis gives insight into what's next following the verdict of the Stanford Trust Ponzi scheme.

