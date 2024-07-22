Foster Campbell, Garey Forster, Patrick Martin
Public Service Commissioner and Democrat Foster Campbell is joined by longtime State Representative and Republican Garey Forster to discuss the presidential election including Joe Biden dropping out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the upcoming Democratic Convention. EBR School Board member Patrick Martin talks the latest with the school board and the next steps regarding the superintendent search.
Foster Campbell and Garey Forster.mp3
Patrick Martin.mp3