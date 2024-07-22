© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Foster Campbell, Garey Forster, Patrick Martin

Published July 22, 2024 at 10:08 AM CDT

Public Service Commissioner and Democrat Foster Campbell is joined by longtime State Representative and Republican Garey Forster to discuss the presidential election including Joe Biden dropping out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the upcoming Democratic Convention. EBR School Board member Patrick Martin talks the latest with the school board and the next steps regarding the superintendent search.

Foster Campbell and Garey Forster.mp3
Patrick Martin.mp3

Talk Louisiana