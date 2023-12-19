Faye Williams, Jeff Sadow, Stanley Nelson

Head of the Dick Gregory Foundation Faye Williams is joined by LSU Shreveport professor Jeff Sadow to discuss several political topics including the pope's recent decision regarding same sex marriage and also congressional delegation. Former longtime editor of the Concordia Sentinel and Adjunct Instructor at the LSU Manship School Stanley Nelson speaks on his work breaking cold cases in Louisiana regarding Black men in the 1960s.

