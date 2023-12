Lanny Keller from The Advocate reflects on his career over the years on his last day at The Advocate after 25 years. Artist and former Tulane football player Mark Olivari and former LSU player Robert Dow Jr. remember the iconic 1973 LSU vs. Tulane game on its 50 year anniversary.

