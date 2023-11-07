© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
11/6, 2:40 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is back online at reduced power. FM and HD channels may be affected at the edge of the signal range. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issues. Online streaming remains unaffected.
Talk Louisiana

Fred Dent, Jeff Sadow, Brandee Patrick

Published November 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST

Financial advisor Fred Dent gives insight into the current state of market and what's to come. Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow speaks on new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and also upcoming elections in Kentucky and Mississippi. Director of Communications at Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Brandee Patrick talks an upcoming show at the Manship Theatre, "Dear Sirs". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/dear-sirs-film.

Fred Dent.mp3
Jeff Sadow.mp3
Brandee Patrick.mp3

Talk Louisiana