Fred Dent, Jeff Sadow, Brandee Patrick

Financial advisor Fred Dent gives insight into the current state of market and what's to come. Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow speaks on new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and also upcoming elections in Kentucky and Mississippi. Director of Communications at Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Brandee Patrick talks an upcoming show at the Manship Theatre, "Dear Sirs". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/dear-sirs-film.

