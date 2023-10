BRSO’s Music Director Adam Johnson gives the latest on the program so far and the upcoming performance "Orchestral Series II". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.brso.org/event-calendar/os2-nov2. Democrat and Louisiana House of Representative member Mandie Landry speaks on her recent win, the future of the Democratic party, and also thoughts on the new governor.

